|
|
William Anastasia
William J. Anastasia, 71, formerly of Norwalk, died on October 29, 2019, in Bradenton, FL. Born in Norwalk, the son of the late Frank A. and Delina (Cardamone) Anastasia, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and owned a local cleaning business. He was an active member of the Norwalk Babe Ruth league, where he coached for over 20 years. He also coached and played for the Pastime A.C. and Saints softball teams. He was kind and selfless, and will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his giving spirit, and his sense of humor.
Predeceased by his son Shawn Anastasia and brother Frank Anastasia Jr., he is survived by his son Christopher W. Anastasia, daughter-in-law Laura Anastasia, grandsons James and Shawn Anastasia, sister Rosemarie Flynn, Chris' mother, Patricia McVey Perez, and many beloved cousins and other relatives.
His family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 PM at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home with military honors to follow. Memorial donations may be made to: Operation Warrior Resolution, www.operationwarriorresolution.org For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 2, 2019