William Braun Obituary
William L. Braun Jr.
William L. Braun, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, just three weeks before his 92nd birthday. Bill was born in Beacon, NY to Marie Rita (Grady) and William L. Braun Sr. Bill grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut with his parents and three sisters. He attended St. Mary's School and went on to high school at Fairfield Prep. Bill served honorably in the U.S. Army Signal Corps before graduating from Fairfield University in 1951. After graduation, he began a long, successful career in the newly-emerging computer industry and worked for UNIVAC and Scotco Data Leasing. Bill married Jeannine Sherry in 1951 and raised seven daughters. In 1971, Bill and Jeannine purchased The Adams, in Brandon, Vermont and began a new chapter of their lives as business owners and innkeepers. In 2002, Bill and Jeannine retired to their home in Vero Beach, Florida.
Bill will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Jeannine (Sherry) Braun and his six daughters: Sherry Lawson (Bill), Ann Marie Braun, Lorraine Stargel (Daryl), Katherine Malay (Jack), Barbara Braun (Joseph Beek), and Jane Braun (Kenneth Deveaux). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, three sisters: Patricia White, Nancy Frederick and Kay McNaughton and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his daughter Caroline and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut. The burial will immediately follow the service at Saint John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue in Norwalk. After the burial, there will be a luncheon for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill's memory to the . To sign our online guestbook or to leave a condolence, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Jan. 15, 2020
