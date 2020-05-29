William F. Catugno
William (Bill) F. Catugno, age 86, of Norwalk, died Friday, May 22, 2020 from Covid-19 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born December 7, 1933 in Norwalk to Frank and Mary (Romanello) Catugno. Bill worked as a self-employed carpenter. Bill is survived by his son, William Jr.; his brothers Stephen, Phillip, and Charles Catugno; his sisters Carol Warzenski, Angela Wood, and Adeline DiPietro; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents; wives Frances, Eileen, and Shirley; his son Kenny; and his sister Jennie Boccarossa. A private memorial service will be held by the family. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hour on May 29, 2020.