William Catugno
1933 - 2020
William F. Catugno
William (Bill) F. Catugno, age 86, of Norwalk, died Friday, May 22, 2020 from Covid-19 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born December 7, 1933 in Norwalk to Frank and Mary (Romanello) Catugno. Bill worked as a self-employed carpenter. Bill is survived by his son, William Jr.; his brothers Stephen, Phillip, and Charles Catugno; his sisters Carol Warzenski, Angela Wood, and Adeline DiPietro; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents; wives Frances, Eileen, and Shirley; his son Kenny; and his sister Jennie Boccarossa. A private memorial service will be held by the family. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in The Hour on May 29, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
