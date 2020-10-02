William Delaney

William F. Delaney
William F. Delaney, 75, of Bridgeport, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, West Haven. Born in Norwalk, William served in the U.S. Navy, during Vietnam, serving two tours with the Seabees.
He worked as a plumbing & heating technician, and enjoyed skiing, mountain biking and racing midget cars. He was predeceased by his wife Susan (Mazzone) Delaney in 1985, and a brother Artie Delaney.
He is survived by his siblings; twin sister Hope Walton, John Delaney, Karen Johnson, Peter Delaney, Katie Lemery, Shawn Delaney, and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held on Monday, Oct 5, 12:30 p.m. at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choosing.
