William Doling
William Robert Doling "Bill", 87, formerly of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at Wilton Meadows Health Care Center on August 17, 2019.
Bill was born in Yonkers, NY; he was the son of the late William and Anna Doling. He went to school in New York. Bill was a Veteran of the Korean War, proudly serving with the United States Navy. He later worked for the Norwalk Hour for 25+ years. He enjoyed sailing his Sunfish sailboat and spent many summer days sailing around the Norwalk islands. He retired to Arizona and later Naples, FL, where enjoyed lawn bowling, tennis and building and sailing remote controlled sailboats.
He is survived by his wife, Blanche, his son Robert and his wife Diane, his daughter-in-law Wendy Doling, grandchildren William, Jessica, Jennifer and Kimberly, great-grandson Koby, niece Karen Schatz and nephew James Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his sister Arlene Wilson, his son, William Doling, and Elizabeth Anne Doling "Betty"
His life will be celebrated by family and friends at a date to be determined.
Published in The Hour on Aug. 31, 2019