William Gilmore
1932. - 2020
William Floyd Gilmore
William Floyd Gilmore passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Floyd was born in Birmingham, AL in 1932. At the age of 17, he left high school to follow his brothers to serve in the U.S. Navy. While serving his country, he was assigned to the Shangri la and the Antietam aircraft carriers. He met his future bride, Clara Thibedeau at a dance while stationed on ship in Boston. Clara and Floyd began their lives together as husband and wife in 1953. He was hired as a traveling shoe salesman for Alden Shoe Company after the owner of the company discovered him while working at Jordan Marsh and was impressed with his demeanor. He, Clara and his two children moved to CT in 1962. Floyd was an avid fisherman/boater turned golfer, having been a member of Shorehaven Golf Club since 1976. Floyd retired from Alden in 2018 after 60 years of dedicated service.
Floyd is survived by his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Clara Thibedeau, four children – Randy Joseph Gilmore (Cindy), Donna Marie Soltes (William), Laurie Ann Dillon (Michael), and Diane Gilmore Eppert (Ron), 8 wonderful grandchildren – B.J., Bryan, Barry, Grant, Wyatt, Travis, Mickey and Erin, 9 great-grandchildren – Billy III, Bryson, Aubreylynn, Natalie, Brooklynn, Alden, Savannah, Emig and Emma, his sisters – Barbara and Delores, many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
As we say goodbye to this southern gentleman, please know that he will always be in our hearts and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
The family will have private services along with military funeral honors. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warriors in honor of William Floyd Gilmore.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Clara,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your Family. Floyd was a wonderful friend and we all enjoyed his Company for so many years at Bagel King in the Morning. Gosh this is such a profound loss. May Floyd RIP and may his spirit live on in all of us.

Russ and Family
Russ Miller
Friend
July 23, 2020
RIP Mr. Gilmore. You were a true friend with something nice to say always. You and my dad can talk about your stone fireplace he built you once again.

Kenny
Kenny Lametta
Friend
July 23, 2020
Clara, Randy, Donna, Laurie, and Diane,
We have wonderful memories of Floyd. He was a kind man and always had a smile for everyone. Time has passed but our memories are strong and lasting. We wish you and your families peace and comfort.
Much love, Joe and Patty DiBartolomeo
Patty & Joe DiBartolomeo
Friend
