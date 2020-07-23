William Floyd Gilmore
William Floyd Gilmore passed away peacefully at home July 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Floyd was born in Birmingham, AL in 1932. At the age of 17, he left high school to follow his brothers to serve in the U.S. Navy. While serving his country, he was assigned to the Shangri la and the Antietam aircraft carriers. He met his future bride, Clara Thibedeau at a dance while stationed on ship in Boston. Clara and Floyd began their lives together as husband and wife in 1953. He was hired as a traveling shoe salesman for Alden Shoe Company after the owner of the company discovered him while working at Jordan Marsh and was impressed with his demeanor. He, Clara and his two children moved to CT in 1962. Floyd was an avid fisherman/boater turned golfer, having been a member of Shorehaven Golf Club since 1976. Floyd retired from Alden in 2018 after 60 years of dedicated service.
Floyd is survived by his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Clara Thibedeau, four children – Randy Joseph Gilmore (Cindy), Donna Marie Soltes (William), Laurie Ann Dillon (Michael), and Diane Gilmore Eppert (Ron), 8 wonderful grandchildren – B.J., Bryan, Barry, Grant, Wyatt, Travis, Mickey and Erin, 9 great-grandchildren – Billy III, Bryson, Aubreylynn, Natalie, Brooklynn, Alden, Savannah, Emig and Emma, his sisters – Barbara and Delores, many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews.
As we say goodbye to this southern gentleman, please know that he will always be in our hearts and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
The family will have private services along with military funeral honors. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warriors
in honor of William Floyd Gilmore.