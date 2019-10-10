|
William C. Jensen
Bill lost his long fight with Parkinsons disease on October 4 in Sarasota, FL.
He was born to the late Eleanor and Charles Jensen in Staten Island, NY.
He graduated from Curtis High School and earned his B.S. and M.B.A. from Wagner College.He also served 8 years in the NY Army National Guard.
Bill worked as a lifeguard on a S.I. beach throughout high school and college and it was at this beach where he met his future wife, Nancy.They enjoyed 58 happy years together travelling widely in the U.S. and abroad.
In 1971, the family, now with four young children, moved to Norwalk, CT. Bill went to work for GTE in Stamford, CT. He often joked that he now had a seven minute commute to and from his office as opposed to the two plus hours he spent going from Staten Island to New York City. Now he had the time to get involved in community and sports activities which he really enjoyed. He became a Cubmaster and was President of the West Norwalk Association. He also coached baseball and basketball. Bill never missed an ice skating show or any baseball, basketball,football or volleyball game in which his kids participated. The family made many good friends and have many wonderful memories from their 34 years in CT.
In 2005, Bill and Nancy retired to Sarasota, FL where they enjoyed the sunny weather and the many social and cultural experiences that Sarasota offers.
Bill could often be seen riding his electric wheelchair around the grounds of Oakhurst along with his beloved bichon, Rosie. He never lost his sense of humor and is sure to be keeping friends and family smiling in Heaven.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for Bill through the years. Special thanks to the staff at the Pines of Sarasota who cared for him so compassionately for the past year.
Along with his wife, bill leaves four children and nine grandchildren. These include: Dr. Laura J. Hodges V. (Rick) of Darien,CT and their children Richard Jr. and Jessica; William C. Jr. of New Canaan, CT, and children Brady and Meghan; Dr. Peter R. Jensen (Lisa) of New Canaan, CT and children Charlotte and Jack; Kelly J. Baker (Andrew) and children Andrew Jr., Emily and Grace.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill through Parkinson Place, Cattleman Rd., Sarasota or The Pines of Sarasota, Tidewell Hospice or your .
Services will be held at St. Thomas More Church on Gulfgate Drive, Sarasota at 9:30 on November 27 with burial at Sarasota National Cemetery. There will also be a memorial Mass at the Church of St. Matthew in Norwalk, CT some time in December.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 13, 2019