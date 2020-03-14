|
William Henry Johnson
William Henry Johnson, 94 of Norwalk passed away peacefully March 13, 2020 at Wilton Meadows after a short illness. Born in Norwalk on May 27, 1925 to Henry and Bertha Johnson he was a lifelong resident of Norwalk. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years Elaine Y. Johnson.
A world War II veteran enlisted in 1943 and served in the Merchant Marines ferrying supplies to the U.S. Armed Services all around the world.
Bill enjoyed life to its fullest every day and loved listening to music, was an avid dancer and loved gardening. He was a lifelong sports fan of the New York Giants football and was able to see them win their first super Bowl in Pasadena, CA. He has been a long-standing member of The American Legion Post 12 in Norwalk and a lifetime member of the South Norwalk Boat Club. Bill moved into the Marvin in East Norwalk and loved his walks around the neighborhood and down to the Norwalk Beach to enjoy a sunny day. His Friday night favorite was going around the corner to Partners Café for a cocktail and a conversation with everyone he met. In 2019, he had the privilege to be honored in the Norwalk Memorial Day Parade as one of several World War II veterans to be grand Marshall of the parade.
He is survived by his daughter Laine Johnson, his sons Mark and Eric Johnson, his daughters-in-law Barbara and Linda, son-in-law Tony and his nephew Bill.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in The Hour on Mar. 15, 2020