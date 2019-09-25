|
William J. Klemish Sr.
May 13, 1933 - September 11, 2019William "Bill" John Klemish, Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully holding the hand of his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn May Davis Klemish, on September 11, 2019.
Bill was born in Westport, Connecticut, where he and his family have lived for generations. Bill was educated in Westport and was a star tailback for the Staples Wreckers where he and the team went undefeated in 1951. Bill still holds many rushing records from his years as a Wrecker that have yet to be broken. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War and was very proud to serve his country. Bill worked for Connecticut Light and Power/Northeast Utilities for 46 years and was President of the I.B.E.W Union.
Bill is survived by his wife Marilyn, four children- William Jr (& Lori) Klemish of Parrish FL, John Klemish of White Sulphur Springs, WV, Michael (& Susan) Klemish of Monroe, CT, & Mary Kate Klemish Boehm of Fairfield, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many, many friends.
Bill had many passions in life including his church, gardening, proprietor of Westfair Nursery, barbecuing at home, clamming in CT waters, traveling the US and his home on Anna Maria Island, Florida but none of these surpassed his love for his family; his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were everything to him. Not surprisingly everyone considered Bill their best friend and he had many.
Family and friends are invited to attend a church service at 10:30 AM on Oct 4th at St Luke's Church located at 49 Turkey Hill Road, Westport, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bill's Honor to: The Veterans of Foreign Wars- www.VFW.org
Published in The Hour from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019