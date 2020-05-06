William John Kocian
July 12, 1941 - April 30, 2020 William "Bill" passed away at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Shirley, three children Billy, Lisa and Craig, two grandchildren Ryan and Ashley, his sister Brenda and brothers Frank and Mark. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on May 6, 2020.