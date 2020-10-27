William Landesberg

William "Bill" Landesberg

William "Bill" Landesberg, 91 of Norwalk passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born December 2, 1928 in NYC, NY he was the son of Leon and Ethel Landesberg. A 60-year resident of Norwalk, he was a longtime member of the South Norwalk Boat Club, Norwalk Ski Club, Temple Shalom of Norwalk and a very active volunteer at the Maritime Aquarium. An Electrical Engineer, Bill loved to tinker and was always fixing things for neighbors, fellow boaters or family members. He was "one of kind" when it came to his sense of humor. Although he did add new jokes on a limited basis, most were recycled many times over, much to the chagrin of family members. Complaints regarding repetitive jokes were always met with "Do you complain when you go to the symphony that they are playing Chopin again"?

Bill is survived by his three children Regina of Simsbury, CT, Michael of Danbury, CT and Lawrence of Fairfield, CT; his grandchildren Eric and Hannah Landesberg of Fairfield, CT; his brother Joseph and sister-in-law Lucy Landesberg of Rockville Center, NY and nephews Leonard and Jeffrey Landesberg and their families.

A memorial service will be held when it is safe to hold large group gatherings.

Donations in his name may be made to: The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854 or Norwalk Seaport Association, 213 Liberty Square, Norwalk, CT 06855.



