William D. Lane
William D. Lane, age 92, of East Norwalk, CT passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born in Norwalk on April 16, 1928 to John J. and Theresa Donnelly Lane. Bill was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University and served in the US Army Artillery, attaining the rank of Captain in the Army Reserves. He obtained his law degree from Fordham University and practiced law in Norwalk. He married the love of his life, Rosemary Farrell, in 1956. Bill is survived by his daughter, Nancy Lane Smith (John Paul) of Greenville, NC, his granddaughter, Jennifer Patricia Smith of Durham, NC, and his grandson, Ryan William Smith of Wilmington, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary, his brother, John D. Lane of Washington, D.C., and his sister, Margaret Lane Quinlan of Westport, CT. The family intends to hold a memorial mass at a future date. Visit www.collins-funeral.com for more information and to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on May 4, 2020.