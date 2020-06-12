William Loughlin
William "Bill" Loughlin
William "Bill" Loughlin of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully on April 16 after a nearly 4 year battle with cancer. Born in Indiana in 1951, Bill's family moved to Bristol, CT in 1954. Bill graduated from St Paul's Catholic High School in 1969.
In the 70's, Bill settled in the Fairfield County area. He worked at a variety of jobs. For many years Bill was a driver with Saugatuck Taxi. He was also a longtime member of the Saugatuck Church where he helped out by caring for young children in the crib room as well as with cookouts in the summer and making coffee on Sundays. Church members remember Bill as being a truly gentle soul.
He is survived by his Aunt, two nephews, a nice, a grandniece and a grandnephew.

Published in The Hour on Jun. 12, 2020.
