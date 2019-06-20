William R. Haskell, Sr.

William R. Haskell Sr. (Bob) of Rowayton, CT died on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born on June 20, 1934 in Medford, MA, Bob was the son of Marion Warner and Loren Ellis Haskell. He graduated from New Rochelle High School, the University of Bridgeport and the Officer Candidate School at the United States Coast Guard Academy.

Captain, raconteur, entrepreneur, and builder, Bob was from generations of ship captains. He loved the sea. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and their 3 children - Lauren Pulie and her husband Jim; William R. Haskell, Jr. (Robert) and his wife Elizabeth; and Susan Haskell and her husband Debo Adegbile. He has seven grandchildren, Jimmy, Sam, Olivia, Will, Sela, Devan and Luke. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Reinhart, and his niece and nephew, Laurie Ambrite and Jim Reinhart.

There will be visiting hours at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 1pm at the United Church of Rowayton, 210 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Church of Rowayton, 210 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton, CT 06853 or to a .