|
|
William S Israel
Age 94, died peacefully on October 29 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Norwalk, where he had resided for the past three months. Born and raised in Willimantic, Connecticut, he was the son of Cecelia and Carl Israel, who ran a restaurant there. He was predeceased by his parents and beloved brother, Jay Burton Israel, who was also an educator. He served in the Coast Guard for one year following high school. Bill was a graduate of UConn, where he received his undergraduate degree and sixth year certificate. He received his Master's degree in elementary school education at Eastern Connecticut State University. After beginning his teaching career in Colchester, he joined the Norwalk school system in 1957 as a teacher at the Honeyhill school. Coincidentally, Autumn Lake Healthcare occupies the former Honeyhill School building and Bill seemed at home there in his last months. In 1965, Bill became principal of Wolfpit School, where he stayed until his retirement in 1987. His years at Wolfpit were the highlight of his career, and he cared deeply for his staff, students and families. He was widely recognized as a dedicated and effective educator. Following retirement, Bill was determined to give back to his community, and volunteered in the Norwalk Kiwanis Club, the Norwalk Senior Center, Horizons School summer swim program, and Southern Fairfield County Retired Teachers Association. He was also a director of the Miss Laura Raymond Homes for Senior Citizens in Norwalk, and was an active member of the "Pits" – a group of Wolfpit retirees. He enjoyed traveling and took time out for trips throughout the US and Europe. Bill is survived by his lifetime friend, Beverly Thomas, the Kim family, and friends Ronda Gamble and Amy Vaupel. Burial and graveside service will take place at noon on Monday, November 4 at the Temple B'nai Israel Cemetery, 227 Stafford Road, Mansfield, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Temple B'nai Israel, PO Box 61, Willimantic, CT 06226.
Published in The Hour from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019