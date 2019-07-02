|
William L. Toombs
William L. Toombs, 97, of Norwalk passed away peacefully at his home on June 29, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Christine (Olsen) Toombs for 48 years. Bill was born September 21, 1921 to the late William and Mildred Toombs.
Bill was a proud member of the U.S. Army Air Corps and was a veteran of WWII. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed reading and expanding his already great knowledge in history.
There will be a mass of Christian burial on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Matthews Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Friends may visit at the church from 9:30 until the service starts. To leave a condolence or to sign our online guestbook, please visit
Published in The Hour on July 3, 2019