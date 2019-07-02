The Hour Obituaries
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Matthews Church
216 Scribner Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthews Church
216 Scribner Ave.
Norwalk, CT
View Map
William Toombs


1921 - 2019
William Toombs Obituary
William L. Toombs
William L. Toombs, 97, of Norwalk passed away peacefully at his home on June 29, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Christine (Olsen) Toombs for 48 years. Bill was born September 21, 1921 to the late William and Mildred Toombs.
Bill was a proud member of the U.S. Army Air Corps and was a veteran of WWII. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed reading and expanding his already great knowledge in history.
There will be a mass of Christian burial on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Matthews Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Friends may visit at the church from 9:30 until the service starts. To leave a condolence or to sign our online guestbook, please visit
www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on July 3, 2019
