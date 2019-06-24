William J. Ungvary, Jr.

William J. Ungvary, Jr., of Norwalk passed away on June 20 at the age of 87. The oldest of William and Anna Ungvary, he was born on July 11, 1931 in Norwalk. Bill was a 1949 graduate of Norwalk High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, being promoted to instructor, where he trained hundreds of new troops in military procedures. After his military service he helped manage a family plumbing business. Believing in "honor thy father, honor thy mother" he was an incredibly devoted son to his parents. With an appreciation for the arts and a love of nature, Bill will be remembered for his compassion and great sense of humor.

Predeceased by sisters Gladys, Evelyn and Vivian, he will be missed by his brother Richard Ungvary of Norwalk, niece and nephew, Marlen Turbolski of Greenville, SC, and Robert Ungvary of Ansonia, along with other friends and relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Ladislaus Church in Norwalk on June 24. Burial with full military honors followed at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk.