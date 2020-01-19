|
Wilma A. Bieler
Wilma A. Bieler (Roberts), 79, of Westport, CT on January 18, 2020.
Beloved wife of Paul Bieler, loving mother of Harvey Bieler and his wife, Olga Barbanel, Mark Bieler and his wife Ellen Israel, Warren Bieler and his wife Ilene Fiszel Bieler. Adoring grandmother of Sam, Adam, Talia, Charlie, and Laura. Devoted sister to Charlotte Chaffin, of blessed memory, and her husband Richard, and Edward Roberts & his wife Nancy. Loving aunt and great aunt to 22 nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Wilma was a woman with many interests and activities and was intensely and passionately engaged in the world, generously giving much of her personal time and energy to benefit her family and community. Ahead of her time in many ways, she was a pioneer in re-defining the boundaries of feminine gender roles as she got her MBA and returned to the workforce as a financial executive and consultant once her sons were old enough to fend for themselves. Wilma was a true supermom with a passion for Boston sports teams, cooking, gardening, and family celebrations. Her hard work, dedication, commitment to excellence and love inspired us all.
Services will be held at Congregation Beth El, 109 East Ave., Norwalk, on Tuesday, January 21, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Beth El Memorial Park, Norwalk.Memorial observance will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 - 9 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Friends of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (www.wscfriends.org), 21 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT 06880 or Congregation Beth El of Norwalk, 109 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 20, 2020