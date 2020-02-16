|
Xanthoula Papadopoulos
Xanthoula Papadopoulos, 90, wife of the late Nikolaos Papadopoulos of Norwalk, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born in Greece on July 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Kosmas and Theodora Mavromatidis Mavropoulos.
Xanthoula is survived by her children, Sophia Ananiadis and her husband George of Norwalk, Julia Koukidis and her husband John of Norwalk, and George Papadopoulos and his wife Teresa of Westport. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four sisters and a brother in Greece, and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 238 West Rocks Road, Norwalk. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 18, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
Contributions may be made to: St. George Cultural Center, 238 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 17, 2020