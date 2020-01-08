|
Yvette Marie Camps-Campins
Yvette Marie Camps-Campins (née Gioannetti), age 85, of Surf City, NC, passed away on Thursday, January 2nd surrounded by loving family members. Yvette was predeceased by her devoted husband of 59 years, Francis Michael Camps-Campins. They shared a lifetime of love and happiness with their children, grandchildren and many close friends in Connecticut and North Carolina.
Yvette was born April 25, 1934 in New York City, the youngest of three daughters of the late Albert and Maria (Schjolseth) Gioannetti, who had come to the United States from Trinidad. Yvette was also predeceased by her four sons, Rene Michael, Francis Mark, Joseph and Gerard and her sister, Rita Gomez.
Yvette graduated from Mother Cabrini High School and from Thorpe Secretarial School. She spent most of her adult life in Norwalk, CT, where she raised her children, before retiring to Surf City, NC in 1999.
She is survived by her daughter Julie and son-in-law, Michael Sandlin of Holly Ridge, NC; grandchildren Victor, Joshua, and Tiana Avellino; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Richard Alexander of Fairfield, CT; grandchildren Michael and Mia; son Christiaan Camps-Campins of Wakefield, MA and granddaughter, Ava; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Cheryl Camps-Campins of Wakefield, MA, and grandchildren, Derek Joseph, Cole and Savannah. Yvette is also survived by her sister, Jeanne Gioannetti, nephews Richard and Peter Fernandez and their children and wives; her niece, Yvette Hofmeister and her husband, Jim; and sister-in-law, Mary Doreen DeLima and her husband Albert and their children. Yvette leaves behind many more family members and friends whom she truly cherished.
She enjoyed entertaining her friends and family. Her favorite events were holidays and family gatherings. Yvette always provided a plentiful bounty of food, as well as unlimited laughter while playing board games and endless joy while singing and dancing to her favorite music. She enjoyed traveling and watching movies but above all, relished being at the beach. Nothing was more important to Yvette than her family and friends and spending quality time with each one. She was always at peace when surrounded by those she loved. She treated everyone as family and like they were the most important person in the world.
A Christian Memorial ceremony will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church located at 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Yvette Camps-Campins to MySmileTrain, https://www.smiletrain.org/donate/ways-donate.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 9, 2020