Peacefully at home on June 4th, 2020 surrounded by family. Ada in her 83rd year, beloved wife of the late Albert Enman. Loving mother of Lorraine and her husband Joe, Douglas and his wife Cheryl and Tamsin and her husband Robert. Cherished Grandma of Ashley (Ben), Jarret (Karen) and Kaitlyn (Will). Great grandma of Cole, Maddyn, Sawyer, Oakley and Liam. Ada is sister to Dorothy, Elwood (Mary), Marian (David) and Cynthia (Kent). Sister in law to Nancy Ellis and Susie Enman. Ada is predeceased by her brother Art. Ada will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family service was held at Jones Funeral Home on Tuesday June 9th, 2020 at 11:00 am, with interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Norval. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



