Scanferla, Adelina - Peacefully, on Wednesday April 1st, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Adelina, in her 93rd year, beloved wife of the late Alberto Scanferla. Loving mother of Bob (Jane), Tino (Cheryl), and Silvana (Mark). Cherished Nonna of Dylan, Danielle and Adam. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Red Cross or The Kidney Foundation of Canada. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020