Regretfully, we must inform friends and neighbours that "Al" passed away at his home in Georgetown, at the age of 87, on Sunday March 22nd, 2020. He is survived by his wife June of 63 years, his sons; Alexander "Sandy" (Sandra), Jim (Andrea) and Andrew (Maggie) and his 3 grandchildren Alexander "AJ", Emily and Hannah. Al was a veteran of the Korean War and served in Germany and Indo-China. He had a lengthy career with Ontario Hydro. His retirement years were filled with travel and photography. In memory, contributions to the Georgetown Hospital or a would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. To send expressions of sympathy visit
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 25, 2020