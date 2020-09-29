Andries de Boer

Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at the Brampton Civic Hospital. Andries, in his 83rd year, loving brother of Gè Dykstra and Arnold de Boer. Dear uncle of Charles, William, Elizabeth, Paul, Minkelies, Babs and Annet. Great uncle of Hailey, Tazel, Savita and Dak. A private family graveside service will be held at the Glen Williams Cemetery. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a memorial donation in Andries' name to the Georgetown Christian Reformed Church or L'Arche Daybreak, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store