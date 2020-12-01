Passed away peacefully at Georgetown hospital November 25th, 2020. He was born to the late Elizabeth (Littlejohn) Elliott and late George Campbell Elliott on February 27th, 1941 in London Ontario. He was a loving husband to Peg for 55 years and devoted father to Andrew (Annie) and cherished Grandpa to Chace and Billie Rose Elliott. He will be sadly missed by his sister Grace (Ken) and their son David. Brother-in-law to Bill (Diana) Mara, Peter Mara, Gertrude (Bob) Jones, John Mara, Wanda Mara, Mary (Lyle) Moran, Tom (Tina) Mara, Betty (Dave) Mears, Christine (Orland) Foster, and Kathy (John) Vesterfelt. Predeceased by sisters-in-law Nancy (Detwiler) Mara and Caroline (Wart) Mara and brother-in-law Jim Mara. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Gus was a dedicated and respected educator for 35 years and will be remembered by many former students and colleagues. A memorial service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday December 4th, 2020 at 3:00 pm. (Covid-19 protocols in effect). Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. John's United Church, Georgetown or to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co