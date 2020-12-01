1/1
Angus John (Gus) Elliott
1941-02-27 - 2020-11-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Georgetown hospital November 25th, 2020. He was born to the late Elizabeth (Littlejohn) Elliott and late George Campbell Elliott on February 27th, 1941 in London Ontario. He was a loving husband to Peg for 55 years and devoted father to Andrew (Annie) and cherished Grandpa to Chace and Billie Rose Elliott. He will be sadly missed by his sister Grace (Ken) and their son David. Brother-in-law to Bill (Diana) Mara, Peter Mara, Gertrude (Bob) Jones, John Mara, Wanda Mara, Mary (Lyle) Moran, Tom (Tina) Mara, Betty (Dave) Mears, Christine (Orland) Foster, and Kathy (John) Vesterfelt. Predeceased by sisters-in-law Nancy (Detwiler) Mara and Caroline (Wart) Mara and brother-in-law Jim Mara. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Gus was a dedicated and respected educator for 35 years and will be remembered by many former students and colleagues. A memorial service will be held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday December 4th, 2020 at 3:00 pm. (Covid-19 protocols in effect). Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. John's United Church, Georgetown or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved