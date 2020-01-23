Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne HORNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne F. HORNING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne F. HORNING Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne, peacefully on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital with her family by her side. Anne was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her children Carolann (Paul), Dawnmarie (Marty) and Rob, her Grandchildren Meghan (Jordan), Caley (Jeremy), Brendan (Morgan Schiller), Brooke and Jesse (Melodie Minor) and her Great Grandchildren Noah and Emmett. Cremation has taken place. A private Family interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Georgetown. A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held in the Trafalgar Room at Jones Funeral Home in the weeks to come. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or a . Please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co for arrangement details, or to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -