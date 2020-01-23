|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne, peacefully on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital with her family by her side. Anne was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her children Carolann (Paul), Dawnmarie (Marty) and Rob, her Grandchildren Meghan (Jordan), Caley (Jeremy), Brendan (Morgan Schiller), Brooke and Jesse (Melodie Minor) and her Great Grandchildren Noah and Emmett. Cremation has taken place. A private Family interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Georgetown. A Celebration of Anne's Life will be held in the Trafalgar Room at Jones Funeral Home in the weeks to come. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or a . Please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co for arrangement details, or to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020