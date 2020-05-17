Peacefully on May 13th, 2020 at her home in Georgetown with family by her side. Beloved wife of Bill for 40 yrs. Loving mother of Debi and Tina (Ken). Gran of Jesse (Chelsea), Taylor (Frank) and Britney (Riley). Grammy of Nixon, Maxton and Paisley. Special thank you to Caroline McDonnell for her kindness and friendship. Cremation has taken place. In memory contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



