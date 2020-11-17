Peacefully, on Sunday November 15th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. May, in her 77th year, wife of the late John Herbert Greenland. Loving mother of Nick (Yuan li liu), Mike (Maxine) and David (Dominika). Loved grossmuetti of Nicole, Iris and Jack. Dear sister of Christian (Rosemarie), Cristoph (Katerin), Hans (Gina) and Fredi (Regula). Predeceased by her brothers Peter and Ulrich. Due to Covid-19 restrictions in place at this time, a celebration of May's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the David Suzuki Foundation, Ecojustice or The Council of Canadians would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store