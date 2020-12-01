1/1
Anthony David Munro
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Anthony David Munro, age 32, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed suddenly on Thursday, November 26th, 2020. A private memorial service will be held on December 3rd, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, in Georgetown. A live stream of the service will be provided on the Jones Funeral Home website, which can be found on Anthony's memorial service page. Those who knew Anthony, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives that day. Anthony will be missed every day by his Mother, Jane Munro Davison, his step-Father, Doug Davison, Sister, Janie Munro, Brother-in-law, Sean Imbeau, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends. We know Anthony is now with his Grandparents, Jesse and David Munro and Ruth and Ted Davison, his Uncles John Wood and Carmen Alexander "Sandy" Munro, and good friend Derrick McKeown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Acton Salvation Army would be appreciated. To make a memorial contribution or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
