We sadly announce the passing of Alex at Mountainview Residence in his 88th year. Proud Father of Christine (Norm) and proud Grandfather of Emma and Rachel, Nicole. Predeceased by his wonderful wife Doris and siblings Marion, Betty, Tony. Survived by sisters Shirley, Gloria Neretta and brothers Bill and Jim. Many thanks for the care he received at Mountainview in the 3 years he lived there. Donations to a is appreciated. Condolences can be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 13, 2020