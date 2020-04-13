Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto
1097 O'Connor Drive
Toronto, ON M4B 2T5
(416) 440-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTONIO ZILIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTONIO ALEXANDER ZILIO


1931 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
We sadly announce the passing of Alex at Mountainview Residence in his 88th year. Proud Father of Christine (Norm) and proud Grandfather of Emma and Rachel, Nicole. Predeceased by his wonderful wife Doris and siblings Marion, Betty, Tony. Survived by sisters Shirley, Gloria Neretta and brothers Bill and Jim. Many thanks for the care he received at Mountainview in the 3 years he lived there. Donations to a is appreciated. Condolences can be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTONIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -