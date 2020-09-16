Peacefully, on Sunday September 6th, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Antonio, in his 59th year, beloved husband of Maria for 37 years. Loving father of Sandra and her husband Kofi and the late Paula. Loved Vavô of Ace. Predeceased by his parents Adelaide and Antonio Frias. Dear brother of Conceicao, Estrela, Davide, Duarte, Helena, Isabel, Angela and Sonia. Also, predeceased by his sister Eduarda. Antonio will be dearly missed by all of his nieces, nephews, friends and community that surrounded him. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass was held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Friday September 11th, 2020 at 10:30 am. Internment Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Georgetown. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



