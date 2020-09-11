Arthur Kublick

Our most beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend has passed peacefully into Glory. Arthur moved to Canada from Poland at 9 months of age. His family homesteaded in northern Manitoba in the Sinclair School District in the town of Minitonas. In the summer he farmed and in the winter he worked in the local sawmills. In 1949 he married the love of his life, Lydia Hart. That love never faded with time and shone through even as he dealt with Alzheimer's and faced the last hours of his life here on earth. In 1955 Arthur, Lydia and their one year old daughter, Cheryl moved to Toronto. Arthur took a job at the A&P Bakery and worked there for 37 years earning the title of "Master Baker". Shortly after this move two more children were added to the family - Karen and Darrell. Over the years Arthur used his carpentry, building and problem solving skills to help with many family projects and was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbours and friends. Whatever he did, he did well. His handiwork can be seen in his own homes as well as those of his children over the years. If you knew Arthur you will remember him as a quiet man who loved his family wholeheartedly, who was always available to help, never judged or complained and had a quick sense of humour. He always had a ready smile. Arthur was a faithful man of God and loved his Lord with all his heart. His greatest desire was that all his family would come to love and serve the Lord, and daily he would bring them before his heavenly Father. Arthur and family were founding members of Thistletown Baptist Church in Rexdale where he was actively involved as a deacon and trustee. When Arthur and Lydia moved to Georgetown in 2007 to live closer to their daughters and families, they became members of Living Hope Alliance Church. Arthur leaves to mourn, his beloved wife Lydia, his daughters Cheryl Cardon (Norman), and Karen Lutz (Steve) and son Darrell (Louise). He also leaves his grandson Nathan Cardon (Laura and great-grandson, Henry), grandson Aaron Cardon (Jennifer, great grandson Everett and great granddaughter Makenzie), granddaughter April Lutz (Jon, great grandsons Johnny and Nicholas), grandson Kevin, granddaughter Laura, granddaughter Brittany and grandson Braeden. He also leaves his brothers Henry (Cecile) and Eric (Gloria) and sister Lila (Larry, deceased), brother-in-law, Dr. Gordon Tomm (sister Elma, deceased) and their families. All of Lydia's remaining siblings, nieces and nephews also mourn his passing. He was well-loved by all. This is the chorus from one of Arthur's favourite hymns written by Jim Hill, 1955. What a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see, When I look upon His face, the One who saved me by His grace; When He takes me by the hand, And leads me through the Promised Land, What a day, glorious day that will be. Art, Dad, Papa .... you have arrived home. We look forward to the day we will be together again. Love your family.



