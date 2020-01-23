|
Peacefully on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. Audrey, in her 94th year, wife of the late Arthur Donaldson Hall (March 31st, 1997). Loving mother of Keith (Susan) of Chilliwack, B.C., Verna (Phil) Bludd of Erin and Jennifer Peacock (the late Clint) of Acton, and Donald of Barrie. Predeceased by her children Rena, Bruce, Connie and the twins. Cherished grandma of April, Jason, Nikki, Jeremy, Angela, Laura, Chad and Melissa. Great grandma of Tamara, Cameron, Kelsey, Stella, Maiken, Zoe, Rena, William, Wyatt and Autumn. Also, predeceased by her sisters Margaret Kerr, Mary Weldrick and Joy Babinok. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Eden House for their excellent care and compassion. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Branch #120 Royal Canadian Legion, 127 Mill Street, Georgetown. In memory contributions to the JDRF - Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020