Barb (Dunn) Bruce
Peacefully, on Tuesday July 28th, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Barb, 60 years of age, beloved wife of Larry for 37 years. Loving mother of Justin, Sean (Amy) and Kevin (Laura). Loved and cherished nanny of Elena. Loved daughter of Joan Dunn and the late Art Dunn. Dear sister of Bev, Cheryl (Pete), Michelle (Rob), Arthur (Tracey), Dan (Shauna) and Bill (Paula). Barb will be sadly missed by Larry's family, Teresa (the late Gary), Tom (Kathy), Dan (Liz), Eileen (Bob), Marty, Pat (Pati), Kathleen (Tony), Joe and Julia (Fabian). Barb will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral Mass was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Road, Georgetown on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at 10:00 am. Cremation followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cancer Assisted Services of Halton Hills or Georgetown Hospital Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co. Barb will forever be remembered for her big laugh and smile, and for her devotion to her family.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
