Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep with family by her side, and with great care at the Bennett Centre in Georgetown, Ontario, where she has resided for the past ten years. Barb was the beloved wife of Jae Egan, and adored mother of five to Colleen (Todd Daley), Erin Wallace (James), Chris Egan (Holly), Cheri Rorabeck (Lee), and Shannon Shaw. She was dear to her 13 grandchildren, Mara, Joe, Sam, Angela, Jack, Ryan, Lucas, Noah, Olivia, Kennedy, Ellis, Ben, and Sophie. Barb had a contagious laugh, loved life, and rarely sat down until her devastating stroke in the Spring of 2010. Growing up on old Mississauga Road along the Credit River, and eldest daughter of seven children to Edith Farmer(Casserly, Bullen) and John Bullen, she developed her love of sport and superb pie making skills for her large family. She dreamt of being a teacher, and although she never saw that come to fruition as a profession, she certainly was a great teacher throughout her life. Not only did she teach her children as a tireless parent, she mentored countless young girls through Brownies and Girl Guides for over 40 years. She taught the values of citizenship, a great campfire, and of the preciousness of nature. Her best years were spent living with Jae and their young family in Lovely Lambeth. There, with numerous close friends, they shared many scavenger hunts, golf tournaments, curling bonspiels, Bridge parties, and unconventional Harvestfest pet shows. She loved the community and was an active member of St. Justin's parish with Jae. Barb was always busy when the family moved to the "Hobby" farm outside Lambeth, where there were endless stories of roosters, goats, escaping cows, beloved dogs, and dear Charlie, the horse. Summer holidays were treasured in Kincardine with glorious sunsets, rowdy card games, star gazing on sleeping bags, walking the beach for hours collecting tiny shells or coloured glass, and kids, and then grandkids, on shoulders following the bagpipe parades. Magical times. Barb and Jae retired to Caledon on Boston Mills Road with a spectacular view of the Credit River, the same Credit she grew up on. Barb embraced this new community and joined the Catholic Women's League at Holy Cross Church in Georgetown, where she made a new set of dear friends. The strong too, must pass, but luckily for those of us left behind, their strength remains to carry us forward. Thank you, Barb, Mum, Grandma. You will be deeply missed. We would like to extend our enormous gratitude to the professional and ever-caring staff at the Bennett Centre. A special Celebration of Life inviting family and friends will be held at a later date once the worries of COVID-19 have passed. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Bennett Centre, 1 Princess Anne Drive, Georgetown, ON, L7G 2B8, or to the Girl Guides of Canada, accountsreceivable@guidesontario.org (1-877-323-4545) would be greatly appreciated. Where the Sidewalk Ends There is a place where the sidewalk ends And before the street begins, And there the grass grows soft and white, And there the sun burns crimson bright, And there the moon-bird rests from his flight To cool in the peppermint wind. Let us leave this place where the smoke blows black And the dark street winds and bends. Past the pits where the asphalt flowers grow We shall walk with a walk that is measured and slow, And watch where the chalk-white arrows go, To the place where the sidewalk ends. Yes we'll walk with a walk that is measured and slow, and we'll go where the chalk-arrows go, For the children, they mark, and the children, they know The place where the sidewalk ends. -Shel Silverstein



