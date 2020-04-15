Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Edith Bull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Edith Bull Obituary
Peacefully, on Thursday April 9th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Barbara (nee Callaghan), in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late Gordon Bull. Loving mother of Gregory (Alison) and Kelly-Ann (Hans Tunney). Loved grandma of Hali'a. Barb, will be dearly remembered by her friends and family in Canada and the United Kingdom. A Celebration of Barb's life will take place in the Trafalgar Room at the Jones Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -