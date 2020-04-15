|
|
Peacefully, on Thursday April 9th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Barbara (nee Callaghan), in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late Gordon Bull. Loving mother of Gregory (Alison) and Kelly-Ann (Hans Tunney). Loved grandma of Hali'a. Barb, will be dearly remembered by her friends and family in Canada and the United Kingdom. A Celebration of Barb's life will take place in the Trafalgar Room at the Jones Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 15, 2020