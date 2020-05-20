Barrie Martin
1949-03-30 - 2020-05-03
In loving memory of Barrie Martin who peacefully passed away at Georgetown Hospital after a battle with cancer. Survived by his wife Jean, Son Scott and his two grandsons. Stepchildren, Bob, Darlene, TJ and Adam. Daughters-in-law, Roxy and Sally. Grandchildren Darlene, Robby, Angie, Shannon, Tyler and Tasha. Great-grandchildren Austin, Carley, Sarah, Landan, Logan, Brooklynn. Predeceased by wife Maxine and stepson Carl.

Published in The Independent & Free Press on May 20, 2020.
