On Saturday March 28th, 2020 Bart went to be with his Lord and Saviour. Bart was in his 95th year and had lived for over 25 years at Holland Christian Homes in Brampton. He was predeceased by his first wife Annie and his second wife Mary. Bart will be remembered for his good humour and joking as well as for his great generosity for all the many charities that he supported. Due to the current medical situation there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Halton Hills Christian School. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 8, 2020
