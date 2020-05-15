Peacefully, on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Bernard, in his 78th year, beloved husband of Jonquil for 54 years. Loving father of Neil (Jennifer) and Clare. Loving grandfather of Alicia, Bethany, William and Gemma. Dear brother of Brian. Bernard was an uncle and great uncle and he will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Denis. A private family service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, Georgetown 905-877-3631, on Friday May 15th, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment Devereaux Cemetery, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation or St. George's Anglican Church would be appreciated.



