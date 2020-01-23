Home

J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Church
89 Mountainview Road South
Georgetown, ON
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Church
89 Mountainview Road South
Georgetown, ON
View Map
Bert F. BURNS Obituary
Peacefully after a courageous battle, on Sunday January 19th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Bert, in his 78th year, beloved husband of Carolyn for 54 years. Loving father of Ruth (Randy) Becker, Alison (Paul) Annabelle and Paul (Julie). Loved Grandpa of Sarah, Jeff (Elise), Kim, Laura, Dalton, Emily and Amanda. Great-grandpa of Colin. Dear brother of Allan (Marilyn). Predeceased by his sister Helen and his brother Richard. Bert will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at St. Andrew's United Church, 89 Mountainview Road, South, Georgetown on Thursday January 23rd, from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am. In memory, contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or St. Andrew's United Church would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -