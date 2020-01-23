|
Peacefully after a courageous battle, on Sunday January 19th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Bert, in his 78th year, beloved husband of Carolyn for 54 years. Loving father of Ruth (Randy) Becker, Alison (Paul) Annabelle and Paul (Julie). Loved Grandpa of Sarah, Jeff (Elise), Kim, Laura, Dalton, Emily and Amanda. Great-grandpa of Colin. Dear brother of Allan (Marilyn). Predeceased by his sister Helen and his brother Richard. Bert will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at St. Andrew's United Church, 89 Mountainview Road, South, Georgetown on Thursday January 23rd, from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am. In memory, contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or St. Andrew's United Church would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020