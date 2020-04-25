|
At Palmerston and District Hospital on Saturday, April 18, 2020, Mr. William Richard Lawrence of Palmerston, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Lenore Lawrence (maiden name Park). Dear father of Cynthia Lawrence & her friend Mark O'Grady, Lisa & Steve Gibbons, Bill Lawrence, and Rob Lawrence, and grandfather of Hayle, Ava, Jillian, and Brayden. Predeceased by his grandson Troy. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 25, 2020