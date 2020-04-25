Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Lawrence Obituary
At Palmerston and District Hospital on Saturday, April 18, 2020, Mr. William Richard Lawrence of Palmerston, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Lenore Lawrence (maiden name Park). Dear father of Cynthia Lawrence & her friend Mark O'Grady, Lisa & Steve Gibbons, Bill Lawrence, and Rob Lawrence, and grandfather of Hayle, Ava, Jillian, and Brayden. Predeceased by his grandson Troy. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -