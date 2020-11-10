It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden loss of Blair Louis Roedding, age 36, born July 7th, 1984. He died November 3rd, 2020 leaving his most beloved wife and best friend Courtney, his dear son Wolfgang and precious daughters Vienna and Lillian. Parents Roger and Teresa Roedding, brothers Landon Roedding (Angela) and Evan Roedding (Jacklynn), grandparents Thomas and Diana Longeway, William and Doreen Roedding, mother-in-law Cheryl MacIntosh, sister-in-laws April MacIntosh (Pat) and Sara Daw (Brad), and cherished nieces and nephews, Grace, Harrison, Emily, William, Camille and Isabelle who will remember him fondly as "Uncle Boo". Blair knew from an early age that law was his calling. Racing through high school, graduating with honours from the University of Waterloo then Western Law and called to the bar in 2010. He always planned to allow himself every possible moment with his family. Private practice at home during Wolfgang and Vienna's early years, and then moving to the Ontario Parole Board as an adjudicator for the last four years. He enjoyed paternity leave with each of his three children and was forever foundational in their lives. Blair's wife and family were everything to him. His dreams were always for their happiness. We will forever see sparks of Blair's devotion and love in his children. Blair enjoyed giving back to the community: volunteering for Pro Bono Students Canada and with the Georgetown Bread Basket as a director for several years, sitting on the Committee of Adjustment for Halton Hills and most recently sitting on the Board of Directors for the Society of Ontario Adjudicators and Regulators (SOAR). He loved the outdoors, running, hockey, watching Wolfgang play hockey and being out in nature with his family. Blair was brilliant, and more importantly, kind. A gentle man, highly respected in his chosen profession and so deeply loved. He will forever be treasured and always remembered by his family and friends. A private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to the Halton Hills Christian School, the Georgetown Bread Basket or Brain Canada for research. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store