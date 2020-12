Or Copy this URL to Share

Suddenly, on Saturday November 28th, 2020 in Georgetown. Loved son of the late Dorothy and Maurice Hillock. Dear brother of Dianne and the late Glennwright and Graydon. Dear uncle of Darrell, Robin, Shane and Guy and their families. A public graveside service was held on Wednesday December 2nd, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery, Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Georgetown Bread Basket would be appreciated. To make a memorial contribution or condolence message, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



