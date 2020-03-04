Home

J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631

Bonnie O'Brien

Bonnie O'Brien Obituary
It is with great sadness that we the family of Bonnie O'Brien announce her sudden passing at Georgetown Hospital on Friday February 21st, 2020. Bonnie was happiest while being surrounded by her family and friends. Survived by her loving husband Mike of 47 years, daughters Stephanie and Cortney (Al). Bonnie's pride and joy were her grandchildren Caroline, James, Brayden and Ciara. Loving sister to Heather (Steve) Mastine and brother late John (Irene) McCauley, sister in law to the the late Pat and Gord Collins She will be missed by so many. Friends were received for a Celebration of Bonnie's Life at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Wednesday February 26th, 2020 from 2-4 pm. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Mar. 4, 2020
