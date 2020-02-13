|
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife, on Sunday February 9th, 2020 at the Georgetown Hospital. Bram, in his 90th year, beloved husband of Arlene. Loving father of Diane, Tim (Stephanie), David (Brenda) and Susie (Danny). Loved Grandpa of Emma, Sara, Devon, Chelsea, Laura and Kimberly. Great-grandpa of 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Philip. Memorial Service will be held at St. Alban's Anglican Church, 537 Main Street, Glen Williams, on Saturday February 22nd, at 11:00 am. In memory contributions to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020