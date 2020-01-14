|
After a long and hard-fought battle, at the age of 65, Brian succumbed to his pain and suffering. He passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with his long-time loving spouse Liz Leslie and her mom by his side. Brian is predeceased by his father Arthur Roy and mother Loreta Pearl. A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home Reception Lounge 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas St.) from 12 - 2 p.m. Speeches will begin at 1 p.m.; this will be a time for friends to share their favourite memories of Brian. The family invites you to bring any photos or memorabilia to share. Interment will follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian's memory may be made to Hospice Wellington or Foundation of Guelph General Hospital. Donations and condolence messages can be made at www.glenoaks.ca May Brian rest painlessly in peace.
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Jan. 14, 2020