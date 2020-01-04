|
Brian William Sheppard, of Georgetown, Ontario passed away Thursday 29th December, 2019 peacefully at home. A celebration of Brian's life, or the "Open House" he never had, will be held Saturday, 4th January at 64 Dominion Gardens Drive, Georgetown, Ontario, L7G 6B2. Friends may drop in anytime from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To try and sum up Brian's full and adventurous life would be nearly impossible. He was born 28th October, at a very early age in Watford, England to William and Elsie (Peta) Sheppard. He immigrated to Canada in the early 50's and married his former wife Iris Winfred Jane Hart in Toronto. He went on to marry Kim Melvin in 1982. Brian was employed as a salesman of scientific instruments for most of his years, living and working in many parts of Canada and the United States. He enjoyed work very much, and became a fixture at Home Hardware (or "OA") in Georgetown, where he had settled from 1995, and only retired unwillingly a few months prior to his passing. His passion was motorcycling and he was featured in the July 2017 Motorcycle Mojo magazine. He was a member of York Wings motorcycle club, and took extended adventures into the USA on his bike with his son Scott, Peter and other friends. He was famous for his map reading skills, and memory for routes and roads. He also enjoyed live music, pub nights, his coffee and beer mates, watching sports live or on TV, and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could.
Brian is survived by his two children, Donna Jane of Nyeri, Kenya and Scott William, and Scott's wife, Brenda of Georgetown, Ontario; four grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenzie, William, and Samuel, along with niece Sara Cousins and nephew Jonathan Cook. Brian is pre-deceased by sister Pamela Cook, nee Sheppard.