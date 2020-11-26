1/2
Brigitte McConnell
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Brigitte McConnell on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving mother to her son Mike McConnell. Daughter of Edith and Guenter Teichert. Spouse to her devoted husband Bob Service, Brigitte was the beloved sister of George and Maria Teichert. Loving aunt of Andrew and Stefanie. Loving mom to her two fur babies Pebbles and Bam Bam. Brigitte could light up a room with her laughter and quick wit. She was loved by so many and made friends everywhere she went. From working at Tyler Transport to Mconn Services, anyone who worked with Brigitte automatically became family. Now that she's gone it's up to someone else to pick up the shiny stuff on the highway! The family would like to thank CASHH for all of their help and support during this difficult time in Brigitte's fight with cancer. To send expressions of sympathy, or to make a donation in Brigitte's memory to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in The Independent & Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
