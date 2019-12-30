Home

J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Branch 120 Royal Canadian Legion
127 Mill Street
Georgetown, ON
View Map
Brimley Allen Bastedo

Brimley Allen Bastedo Obituary
Peacefully on Saturday, December 21st, 2019, at home in Georgetown, surrounded by his loving family. Brimley, in his 86th year, beloved husband of Ellen. Loving father of Susan (Brad Fendley), Steven (Catherine) and Jason (Tracey). Cherished grandfather 9 grandchildren and to 10 great grandchildren. Brimley is survived by 5 siblings and predeceased by 9 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held at Branch 120 Royal Canadian Legion, 127 Mill Street, Georgetown on Saturday January 4th from 12:00 noon til 3:00 pm. In Brimley's memory, donations to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH) are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Independent & Free Press on Dec. 30, 2019
