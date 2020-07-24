1/
Bruce Edgar Summers
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. Bruce, in his 79th year, beloved husband of the late Martha Summers. Dear brother in law of Pamela and her husband Roy McAlpine. Bruce will be fondly remembered by his nephews Peter Summers (Tess Greenwood), Brian Summers, Matthew McAlpine, Benjamin McAlpine and by his grand nieces and nephews Nicole (Kevin Hall), Emily Ford Summers, Branden Summers and their children Braden and Kayla Groat, Damian, Dominic, and Arya Blackmore, and Rachel and Nate Hall. Bruce will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank all of the PSWs, nurses and staff who cared for Bruce with care and compassion. A private memorial service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Acclaim Health are greatly appreciated. To livestream the memorial service or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
11582 Trafalgar Road
Georgetown, ON L7G 4S6
(905) 877-3631
